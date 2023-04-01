The Italian Jannik Sinner beat the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 6: 7 (4/7) 6: 4 6: 2 in the semifinals of the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami, so the defending champion has to return to number one in the world rankings from Monday Giving up Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Sinner’s opponent in the final is Daniil Medvedev, who is in the Miami final for the first time. In the semifinals, the 27-year-old Russian defeated his compatriot Karen Khachanov 7:6 (7/5) 3:6 6:3 and thus qualified for the fifth final this year. Medvedev is holding 29-3 wins in 2023 and has won 23 of the past 24 matches.

After Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai and the final in Indian Wells, he is hoping for his fourth trophy in 2023. The only defeat within these 24 matches was suffered by the fifth in the world rankings in Indian Wells against Carlos Alcaraz.

More see Current ATP Tournaments