Alcaraz lost a set one lap further

Top favorite Carlos Alcaraz confidently reached the third round at the French Open despite a weak phase. The 20-year-old Spaniard only allowed himself a few negligence in the second set in the 6:1 3:6 6:1, 6:2 in 2:25 hours against the Japanese Taro Daniel.

In gusty winds, both showed some spectacular rallies on the Philipp-Chartrier court. World number one Alcaraz was unimpressed by the loss of the first set in the tournament and continued on his way to the second Grand Slam title he was aiming for after the US Open in 2022. He now meets Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who is seeded in 26th place.

“Taro is playing well, he’s already won great matches this year,” Alcaraz was probably referring to the Japanese’s victory over German Alexander Zverev in the second round in Miami. “You have to adapt your game as much as possible. I was very focused. He played at a great level, I’m happy with my level too,” Alcaraz said on the court. He’s happy about the support of the fans. “I’m really happy to play in front of you all and feel that energy.”

The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas was the first title contender to advance to the third round. The 2021 finalist beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 7-6 (7/4) 6-2. The 24-year-old reached the final at the Australian Open this year and is still waiting for his first Grand Slam triumph. Tsitsipas is now dealing with Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.

Djokovic without losing a set

Novak Djokovic continues without losing a set. The Serb, number three, defeated Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 7:6 (7/2) 6:0 6:3 in his second round match and will face the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the next round. Djokovic only had minor problems in the first set, which lasted 88 minutes: After being 2: 5 behind, Fucsovics fought his way back to 5: 5 and saved himself in the tie-break, where he had to let the third in the world rankings go first. The Serb then easily played sets two and three home, after 2:44 hours his victory was certain.

Emotional departure from Wawrinka

Veteran Stan Wawrinka experienced an emotional departure at his 18th French Open. The 38-year-old Swiss lost to the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 6:3 5:7 3:6, 7:6 (7/4) 3:6. Two days after a spectacular five-set success in the first round, the strength was no longer sufficient for another energetic performance. When the 2015 winner left the pitch to the cheers of the spectators, he kept patting himself on the heart.

