Alcaraz number one again after Indian Wells victory

Alcaraz number one again after Indian Wells victory

Carlos Alcaraz won the Masters in Indian Wells for the first time in his career and is number one again in the ATP ranking. The 19-year-old Spaniard won the final on Sunday (local time) 6: 3 6: 2 against Daniil Medvedev from Russia and will replace Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings that will apply from Monday.

The Serb did not compete in the $ 10.1 million hard court tournament in southern California because he was not allowed to enter the United States due to the lack of vaccination against the corona virus.

After the events in Miami and Madrid, it is the third Masters tournament in Alcaraz’s career that he has won. Against Medvedev he converted the second match point after around 70 minutes. Alcaraz was number one in the world last year and the youngest professional at the time.

