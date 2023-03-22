The new ruler of world tennis returned to win Indian Wells.

Carlos Alcaraz her eyes are small and focused. If it weren’t for his longer, more tousled hair, he might still look like the kid who was hitting the circuit a couple of years ago with the promise of taking it all. In September 2022 he had won his first Grand Slam, in the final of the US Open against Ruud, and at 19 he had become number one in the world. Alcaraz’s tennis was already almost perfect, filled with unstoppable brutality. His shots scuttled the ball with the urgency of domination, as if each new game fueled his bloodlust. Alcaraz on the pitch as in a ring. Lonely, «naked» like he wrote Andre Agassi, anxious about an announced violence.

Then came the injury to the semimembranosus muscle of the right leg and the renunciation of a very strange Australian Open, in which in his usual parade as a villain Novak Djokovic it had reclaimed its title of number one.

Time flies like tennis and someone was starting to wonder how Alcaraz would come back. And beyond the success in Buenos Aires – in which he beat Norrie in the final – it was Indian Wells that reminded us how the most dominant tennis player in the world plays. A player not even twenty years old who it seems to repudiate any upcoming future to eat up the present. “I’m not surprised,” Alcaraz had said during his week in California. “I’m an attentive student, I take example from the way Djokovic and Nadal have reacted in the past after injuries.”

In the final, Alcaraz conceded only five games to the ghost of Daniil Medvedev. Not only that: every time he tried to use his own weapons – the hammering service, the variety of inextricable blows, the tactical intelligence unique to him – he found himself faced with a lost point from the start. Alcaraz broke the ball with brutal forehandssupported by even more powerful and fast legs, as if he had spent a month and a half in the room of spirit and time more than in physiotherapy.

The photo-exchange of the match, in particular, took place at 30-0 for Medvedev with the Russian serving, at a time when Alcaraz was already leading the game 3-0.

Medvedev plays an aggressive outside serve. He is a difficult ball to read and takes Alcaraz in the counter-time; the Spaniard is forced to play a shy lob that falls in midfield. At that point Medvedev can push a winner diagonally, which lands a few centimeters from the opponent’s racket. Alcaraz passes Medvedev near the intersection of the lines with a subtle mechanical blow, while his body retreats.

Alternatively we can take the point that Alcaraz wins on 3-1 30-15. In other words, trying to restore the disarming ease with which he gets rid of Medvedev’s compact response, attacking him from the forehand side and closing the point with a smash. He will also have a boyish look, the only trait that betrays his 19 years, but it’s hard to say if and when we’ve seen a complete tennis player like Carlos Alcaraz at his age.

That was it for the whole game. An opaque Medvedev, of course, the culmination of a frustrating year. And on the other side Alcaraz who won exceptional points without breaking a sweat. Alcaraz’s was not an aristocratic superiority, tennis played in a double-breasted jacket or golf from Roger Federer’s Golden Age. Rather a heinous domain for the malice with which Alcaraz won the most important points – he finished with 14 winners against 21 unforced errors by Medvedev – with royalty and authoritarianism. Alcaraz is the only tennis player in the world capable of celebrating every point he wins, a rarity in high-scoring sports like tennis.

No one like him turns the game into a solitary war with the opponent. In the field Carlos Alcaraz becomes a gladiator in the arena, in which everything fades into the background: the public, the referee, the coaches. The only goal is to attack the opponent, not giving him time to breathe and then crush him with his best shots.

His short, toned legs moved at a different speed than Medvedev’s and that was enough for him. In the first set he commanded the exchange several times to then finish on the net (6 points out of 8 won) or played the drop ball to break Medvedev’s rhythm. «I was expecting a tougher match. But we can say that I played perfectly »said Alcaraz in the press conference after the final, in which he won 12 points in response and forced Medvedev to 33% on the second.

Someone has already invoked Djokovic’s absence from Indian Wells, and started to cast a vague shadow on Alcaraz’s successes – given that even the US Open won by the Spaniard in September was an orphan of Nole. Yet we can’t overlook the audacity with which Alcaraz beat the two most in-form tennis players of the moment. In addition to Medvedev in the final, back from three tournaments won consecutively between February and March (Rotterdam – Doha – Dubai), in the semifinal there was in fact another remake of the youth classic against Jannik Sinner. And once again Sinner proved to be one of the rare kryptonites possible for Alcaraz’s brutal tennis, leading him to suffer especially towards the end of the first set.

The tea towel was discounted. Sinner chased from the bottom, with his feet anchored to the line, giving vent to all his reactive tennis against Alcaraz’s attacks. Sometimes, however, the timing and fluency with which the Spaniard leaned on the diagonal of the backhand seemed too much even for Sinner, too foul in the serve and a bit unlucky with the ribbons. Alcaraz’s feet danced on the concrete as if he were on another astral plane and forced into immanence of materiality through tennis.

There is a reason why the challenges between Alcaraz and Sinner have already taken on the contours of rivalry. Until the semifinal in Indian Wells Alcaraz had a minimal advantage (3-2) and this time too they showed us the contrast of their styles. On 5 even, for example, Sinner recovers an aggressive response from Alcaraz with a hook on the fly. Alcaraz mirrors himself with an ineffective short ball, which falls well beyond the net and allows Sinner to close the lead point with a solid backhand down the line.

At the end of the match, Sinner suffered chronic acerbity in his serve, and concluded with a 53% first rate on which the Spaniard supported the violence of his tennis in the second set, winning all the decisive points.

On Sunday evening Alcaraz took back the title of number one in the world, and won his second 1000 tournament. «I don’t think I’ve improved so much since last year. What I have improved a lot is not being under pressure, playing in a relaxed way». Thus, by leading his opponents to undergo the match as a circle of Hell while for him it is a summer walk in the mountains, Carlos Alcaraz is prolonging his domination of tennis with the continuity of the greatest. We had made a mistake, though. We thought that the future would belong to him, while Alcaraz is already devouring the entire present.