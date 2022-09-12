The expected moment, for many taken for granted and for some feared, has arrived inexorably: Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia is the new or number 1 in the world. He commands the ATP ranking and the youngest ever to do so. With 19 years, four months and six days he surpasses Layton Hewitt who held this record in precocity and is already launching himself into the legend: this won against Ruud in New York is the first slam of the Spaniard’s career, the first of a foreseeable long series. Australian Hewitt climbed to the top of the rankings in 20 years, 8 months and 23 days on November 19, 2001, ousting Guga Kuerten, while the Spanish prodigy came at the end of a year of vertical ascent. He started as number 32 and, along this climb, he established himself as the new ruler, also taking advantage of the favorable circumstances that forced Djokovic to lose most of his points haul.