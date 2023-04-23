Alcaraz wins the Barcelona 2023 ATP tournament: Tsitsipas beaten in the final 6-3, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz confirms himself master a Barcelona . In the 70th edition at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, the number 2 in the ranking overtook the Greek in the final Stefanos Tsitsipas with partials of 6-3, 6-4 in just 80′ of play. For Alcaraz, born in 2003, it is the ninth career title , the third in 2023 after Buenos Aires and Indian Wells, the second in Barcelona. For the Greek, however, the curse of the Open Banc Sabadell continues, where he lost the third final out of as many disputed .

First set in which Tsitsipas he starts ahead by snatching the serve in the third game from his rival, who, however the break resumes immediately. The thrust in the eighth game was decisive, with Carlos taking home the set 6-3. We travel on the edge of balance in the second set, but only up to 2 all. In the fifth gameAlcaraz invents a couple of spells with the dropshot (9 winners) and extends, closing the accounts 6-4 and confirming himself champion in Barcelona.