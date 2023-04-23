Home » Alcaraz wins the Barcelona 2023 ATP tournament: Tsitsipas beaten in the final 6-3, 6-4
Sports

Alcaraz wins the Barcelona 2023 ATP tournament: Tsitsipas beaten in the final 6-3, 6-4

by admin
Alcaraz wins the Barcelona 2023 ATP tournament: Tsitsipas beaten in the final 6-3, 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz confirms himself master a Barcelona. In the 70th edition at Real Club de Tenis Barcelona-1899, the number 2 in the ranking overtook the Greek in the final Stefanos Tsitsipas with partials of 6-3, 6-4 in just 80′ of play. For Alcaraz, born in 2003, it is the ninth career title, the third in 2023 after Buenos Aires and Indian Wells, the second in Barcelona. For the Greek, however, the curse of the Open Banc Sabadell continues, where he lost the third final out of as many disputed.

The breaking latest news of the match

First set in which Tsitsipas he starts ahead by snatching the serve in the third game from his rival, who, however the break resumes immediately. The thrust in the eighth game was decisive, with Carlos taking home the set 6-3. We travel on the edge of balance in the second set, but only up to 2 all. In the fifth gameAlcaraz invents a couple of spells with the dropshot (9 winners) and extends, closing the accounts 6-4 and confirming himself champion in Barcelona.

See also  Wu Lei's bone fracture is truce, and Lecco's position is in jeopardy. Who can be the firefighting coach? _match_seaport_injury

You may also like

winner in Barcelona, ​​Carlos Alcaraz continues to impress

What is the meanest and most dangerous bear...

On the streets of Guangzhou, the Volkswagen CC...

Darida scored the winning goal for Aris Thessaloniki

Pesaro breaks his fast: Trieste beat

Rune fights to defend his title in Munich

Background, when Allegri recommended Spalletti to De Laurentiis....

“Until 2020 I believed my sister Ylenia was...

Remco Evenepoel flies over Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tadej Pogacar on...

Nymburk didn’t give USK a chance at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy