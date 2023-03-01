Carlos Alcaraz will not be chasing the title at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco. The top seeded Spaniard withdrew from Tuesday’s game due to a hamstring problem.

The US Open winner should have played his opening game on Tuesday. The number two in the world suffered the injury on Sunday in the final in Rio de Janeiro, lost 7: 5 4: 6 5: 7 against Cameron Norrie. His backup is Italian lucky loser Luciano Darderi.

The 19-year-old had only recently returned to the tour after a lengthy injury break. Alcaraz revealed that he would definitely have to take a few days off. Briton Norrie, seeded number five in Acapulco, also withdrew his entry. His substitute is the Swede Elias Ymer.

More see Current ATP Tournaments