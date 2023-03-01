Home Sports Alcaraz withdraws participation in Acapulco
Sports

Alcaraz withdraws participation in Acapulco

by admin
Alcaraz withdraws participation in Acapulco

Carlos Alcaraz will not be chasing the title at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco. The top seeded Spaniard withdrew from Tuesday’s game due to a hamstring problem.

The US Open winner should have played his opening game on Tuesday. The number two in the world suffered the injury on Sunday in the final in Rio de Janeiro, lost 7: 5 4: 6 5: 7 against Cameron Norrie. His backup is Italian lucky loser Luciano Darderi.

The 19-year-old had only recently returned to the tour after a lengthy injury break. Alcaraz revealed that he would definitely have to take a few days off. Briton Norrie, seeded number five in Acapulco, also withdrew his entry. His substitute is the Swede Elias Ymer.

More see Current ATP Tournaments

See also  Fantasy World Cup tips: the penalty takers of all teams at the World Cup

You may also like

Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Osimhen, Kudus, De Jong, Kovacic,...

Goals and entertainment, Juventus come back against Turin...

Suns, tomorrow the premiere of Kevin Durant

ֱͨ йϸ_Ƶ_й

the blue defeats Bagnis in three sets –...

Farmo Protein, the line of products for sports...

Daniele Scardina is in a coma, taken ill...

Scattered considerations after Juventus-Turin (4-2)

Linette lost to a lower ranked Russian. A...

Pielle Livorno, agreement with Lorenzo d’Ercole

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy