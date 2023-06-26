Alcaraz won the Queen’s Cup and returned to the world’s No. 1 men’s tennis singles

Alcaraz wins the Queen’s Cup and returns to No. 1 in the men’s tennis singles world

Spanish rising star Alcaraz defeated Australian star De Minaur 6:4, 6:4 on the 25th to win the men’s singles crown of the Queen’s Cup Tennis Tournament for the first time, and at the same time ensure that he will return to the first place in the latest men’s singles world ranking .

The 20-year-old Alcaraz came to London with the world‘s No. 2 ranking and made his debut in the Queen’s Cup. He said that he did not have high expectations for the results and only came to accumulate experience in grass-court competitions. In his five games to reach the final, he dropped only one set in the first round.

Although the final of the day was affected by the strong wind, Alcaraz showed a better adjustment ability. In the first set, the two kept their serve to a 4:4 tie. Alcaraz broke serve in the ninth game, and then won the serve to win the game. The process of the second set was similar to that of the first set. After the two stalemate for a while, Alcaraz broke serve again in the fifth game, leading 3:2, and then successfully won the first grass-court championship in his career.

After winning the championship, Alcaraz’s world ranking points will surpass Djokovic, who achieved 23 Grand Slam titles at the French Open, and return to No. 1. He will also play as the No. 1 seed at Wimbledon. “I’m going into Wimbledon with a lot of confidence, but Djokovic is clearly the favorite to win,” he said.

Alcaraz said that although he had the last laugh in the Queen’s Cup this time, after all, he still hasn’t played too many games on grass in his career. “I still need more experience, I need to play more time on grass. Of course, after beating these good players and playing at this level, I will feel that I am also one of the players who can win Wimbledon.”

