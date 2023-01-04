Il January 4th if you celebrate the World Braille Alphabet Dayalso known as International Braille Alphabet Day and World Braille Day reading and writing system for blind people, a code that was made by Louis Braille – born on January 4, 1809 – in the first half of the 19th century. The system is based on the combination of six raised points perceptible to the touch: multiple possible combinations, which can correspond to letters of the alphabet, numbers, punctuation marks, mathematical, IT, musical and chemical symbols.

Based on the latest data fromWorld Health Organization There are at least 2.2 billion people in the world with a visual impairment, low vision or complete blindness. In Italy, Italy there are about 360,000 blind people and over 1.5 million visually impaired; of the latter, more than 60% are over 50 years of age. Both the condition of blind and visually impaired are visual impairments that have repercussions on the ability to perform actions and activities independently. However, there are those who have always “looked beyond” despite being born without seeing.

It is the case of Aleandro Baldi (63 years old) successful singer-songwriter born in Greve in Chianti (in the province of Florence), where he still lives. Graduated in 2010 in classical guitar, he was discovered by Giancarlo Bigazzi in the eighties. He achieved success in 1992 by winning the Sanremo Festival in the New Proposals category with his Do not love me, paired with Francesca Alotta. The song was later translated into Spanish and sung by Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. In 1994 she won again the Sanremo Festival with It will pass, this time in the Champions category. The artist the January 5th will be a guest on the Rai program Today is another day Of Serena Bortone where he will present the new title track I do not need anything.

Aleandro, does 2023 start with good news?

“Yup, It’s no use to me anticipates an upcoming album. It is a song that speaks of the simplicity of feelings and of being. It tells what we have inside us and comes from the search for simplicity that characterizes me”.

What is simplicity for you?

“Being able to do things without retouching, as they come. And this is true in music and in all other areas of life”.

But isn’t blindness an obstacle?

“Not for me. Blindness was born with me but I didn’t cultivate it: I always thought I wasn’t blind, at least in mind. In fact I’m extremely curious, dynamic and I don’t like feeling sorry for myself. Instead of blindness I have cultivated music, my great passion”.

How did you come to music?

“No, it’s the music that came to me. I have been passionate since I was a child and slowly I began to study, to commit myself seriously. And I still continue to do it because, as they say, exams never end. And, in fact, I graduated in guitar as an ‘grown up’, in 2010”.

What does music represent for you?

“It’s my way of expressing myself.”

What music do you listen to?

“All beautiful music. For example the new album by Francesco Guccini, Give the song a twist. I find it very original and musical.”

Among the new generation artists, who do you like?

“There are many interesting rappers, but that genre is not one of my favorites: being a rapper is a bit like playing football with your hands”.

What memories do you keep of Sanremo?

“Some beautiful and some less beautiful. Obviously among the first I put the victories. I remember one participation, it didn’t go exactly well, but the affection and closeness of a friend made me understand the value of true friendship”.

Would you return to the Ariston stage?

“Now it’s not one of my priorities but if they call me I’ll go: that stage is an important showcase for proposing and proposing one’s songs. Today, however, I am only interested in making music and music has no time or place.”

In addition to making it, he also teaches it…

“Yes, thanks to a project by the Municipality of Greve in Chianti, I teach elementary school children. For me it is a great privilege. My goal is to let music enter the soul and become part of people, even those who don’t necessarily become singers or musicians when they grow up. Music, then, is a means to bring out emotions and strengthen human relationships. I see it with these kids who manage to confide much more during our lessons than with the teachers”.

Any sneak peeks on the album?

“It will be different than in the past, not 12 songs but seven tracks including a reissue of Do not love me sung by the all-female trio The sweet life, Giada Mercandelli, Martina Barani and Jade Tripaldi. Among other songs, there are Your grandfathera universal message to grandchildren, e Say Nicolainspired by an animator named Nicola who works in retirement homes”.