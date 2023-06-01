Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, qualified for the 3rd round of Roland-Garros: “The public will always be annoying”, against the French

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, qualified for the third round after his victory over Luca Van Assche (6-4, 6-3, 7-6): “It’s not easy to play against two French people here. No matter how old they are, young or old, the audience will always be annoying. But I focused on me, on each point in order to achieve what I wanted, which is to win the match. (Arthur) Son and (Luca) Van Assche will be tough players to beat in the future. They are already in the top 100 and will definitely be part of the French Davis Cup squad in the future.