Alejandro Garnacho, among the best young footballers in the world

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has announced its ideal 2023 team of Under 20 players, which includes the talented Alejandro Garnacho. The forward, who was born in Spain but has since been naturalized as an Argentine, has been gaining minutes at Manchester United this season, although he has not yet established himself on a regular basis. Garnacho has also received calls to the senior Argentine National Team, highlighting his potential as a rising star in the world of football.

Another standout player in the IFFHS ideal XI is the Brazilian talent Endrick from Palmeiras, who is only 17 years old and has a promising future ahead, with interest from Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the English player Jude Bellingham, a key figure for both Real Madrid and the English national team, also features in the ideal XI, despite being just under 20 years old.

The complete ideal XI selected by the IFFHS for 2023 includes Sebastiano Desplanches (Italy) as the goalkeeper, with Levi Colwill (England), Antonio Silva (Portugal), and Alejandro Balde (Spain) as the defenders. The midfielders are Gavi (Spain), Jude Bellingham (England), Warren Zaire Emery (France), and Jamal Musiala (Germany), while the forwards are Endrick (Brazil), Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark), and Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina).

These young talents are expected to make a significant impact in the world of football in the coming years, and their inclusion in the IFFHS ideal XI of Under 20 players is a testament to their skill and potential.

