Home Sports Alejandro Garnacho injury: Manchester United winger out for several weeks
Sports

Alejandro Garnacho injury: Manchester United winger out for several weeks

by admin
Alejandro Garnacho injury: Manchester United winger out for several weeks
Garnacho has scored four goals for Manchester United this season

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering an injury in the 0-0 draw with Southampton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old came on after 73 minutes of the game and appeared to be in pain after a challenge by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Garnacho then went off and was replaced by Fred in the closing stages of the match at Old Trafford.

Walker-Peters suffered racist abuse online after the game at United.

A racist term was directed at the full-back in response to a comment about Garnacho.

In a post on Instagram, Walker-Peters said “the racial abuse I received is something that no player or person should ever have to experience”.

Mentioning Granacho, he added: “It would never be my intention to injure a fellow professional I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back in action as soon as possible.”

More to follow.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

See also  Rizza, technical tests in the new specialty 5th place in Milan brings him the blue

You may also like

Lakers vs. Knicks referee report: two wrong and...

Verstappen Dominates Bahrain Grand Prix as Aston Martin...

Biathlon record world champion Marte Olsbu Röiseland ends...

Cross-country World Cup in Drammen: Laura Gimmler just...

‘Salah struggling?’ Liverpool’s troubling EPL season

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Aaron Ramsey named new Wales...

Round of 16 second leg against Liverpool: Real...

Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant enters a “counseling” program...

Chinese owners are committed to GC

Italian Super Cup with the final four! Laurenté...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy