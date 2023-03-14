Garnacho has scored four goals for Manchester United this season

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering an injury in the 0-0 draw with Southampton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old came on after 73 minutes of the game and appeared to be in pain after a challenge by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Garnacho then went off and was replaced by Fred in the closing stages of the match at Old Trafford.

Walker-Peters suffered racist abuse online after the game at United.

A racist term was directed at the full-back in response to a comment about Garnacho.

In a post on Instagram, Walker-Peters said “the racial abuse I received is something that no player or person should ever have to experience”.

Mentioning Granacho, he added: “It would never be my intention to injure a fellow professional I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back in action as soon as possible.”

More to follow.