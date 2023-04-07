Aleksander Ceferin at the 46th UEFA Congress on May 11, 2022 in Vienna. JOE KLAMAR / AFP

Who knows Aleksander Ceferin? The question may make you smile, but most football fans know nothing, or almost nothing, of the Slovenian president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). In office since September 2016, this obscure 55-year-old lawyer, specialist in criminal and commercial law, has discreetly imposed himself at the top of the continental confederation, a financial juggernaut – the body expects revenues of 4.5 billion euros in the 2022-2023 season – and politics.

Sole candidate for his succession, as in 2019, Aleksander Ceferin was re-elected by acclamation to the presidency of UEFA, Wednesday April 5, during the body’s congress, organized in Lisbon. This lawyer with a steely gaze, black belt in karate and passionate about motor sports, will begin a third four-year term, supported by the fifty-five national federations that are members of the organization.

Internally, all major voters praise the “solid work” by M. Ceferin. “He managed to maintain UEFA unity in an extremely difficult period for European football with Covid-19, and especially the ongoing war in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.greets Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Association and candidate for a position on the executive committee of UEFA. It has also taken significant steps in the field of women’s football, for example by reforming the Women’s Champions League. »

First president of UEFA from the former Eastern bloc, the very authoritarian and inscrutable successor to Michel Platini knew how to navigate between the reefs during his mandate while multiplying the reforms. Like the one-year postponement of Euro 2020 organized in eleven European cities due to the pandemic; or the relaxation and evolution of the financial fair play mechanism “solvency-based” clubs (authorization of a deficit over three years of 60 million euros), and “stability and cost control” (implementation of a progressive salary cap).

Under the leadership of the Slovenian president, UEFA has also set up a third European club competition in 2021 – the Europa League Conference – and redesigned the format of the Champions League, which will bring together thirty-six participants from the 2024-2025 season.

Against the Super League

These projects cannot hide fiascos, such as Mr. Ceferin’s aborted attempt in 2019 to set up a new formula for the Champions League which would have locked the competition more in favor of the richest clubs.

