After the wedding of Lautaro Martinez, more orange blossoms at Inter: Alessandro Bastoni and the beautiful Camilla Bresciani said “yes” and celebrated with friends and relatives in the Bergamo area. During the party, the Nerazzurri defender also sang one of the Curva Nord chants: “International you have to win…”

LAUTARO AND AGUSTINA MARRIED: THE PHOTOS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook