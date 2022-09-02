“There is nothing to hide,” he says clearly Alessandro Cecchi Paone, who has been immortalized in some photos while enjoying a passionate holiday in Positano in the company of his partner. On the pages of the magazine “Chi” some shots have appeared in which, on a boat, hugs and kisses her new boyfriend. Little is known about the boyfriend, only that his name is Simone, who works neither in the world of television nor in the entertainment world, and is very young, he is just 27 years old. The popular journalist and science popularizer, on the other hand, in a few days, exactly on September 16, will blow out 60 candles.

During a boat trip in the splendid setting of the Amalfi coast, a trip made with some friends, the two, once left alone, were immortalized by photographers exchanging romantic hugs that triggered the desire to passionate kisses. In a short time those images in which Cecchi Paone is very taken by her boyfriend, have been around the web. “It is a great and sweet summer passion – explained the popular journalist to the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini – a very recent story that, if we want to say so, we are experiencing ”. It is not the first time that Alessandro Cecchi Paone shows up in public with his new partner, who was present both in Rimini at the presentation of his new book, and at the Vip Master Tennis in Milano Marittima.

Alessandro Cecchi Paone was one of the first to ’cause scandal’ by publicly revealing his homosexuality. Speaking of him coming out of him, he had related that when he decided to do it he was not afraid of the judgment of othersbut to lose the esteem and affection of his ex-wife. The journalist was, in fact, married until 2001 with Cristina Navarro. “Revealing my homosexuality did not damage me at a working level – said Cecchi Paone – on the contrary there was a further welding of the public towards me. I said the truth on something that many hide and this is also liked by those who could be threatening ”. The truth was immediately appreciated by the journalist’s fans. “A few days after coming out – he added – I went to get gas and the guy who worked there told me: ‘You’re gay I’m straight, but you had more balls than me’. I had courage it’s true ”.

The confession to the ex-wife is more difficult. “When I told my wife about my homosexuality – Cecchi Paone had said – she was neither angry nor anything, but obviously from that moment on she changed everything”. The two remained friends and in excellent relationships. Since then Alessandro Cecchi Paone has sought a new happiness and seems to have found it with his Simone: “You photographed a beautiful moment between us – he explains to the magazine – during the summer our story grew”. From the shots it is clear that there is between the two very feelinga lot of harmony: a story kept away from social media but of which the popular journalist speaks with great tranquility.