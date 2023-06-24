Alessandro Grande signs in Rimini

The Rimini market basket opens with a “Big” purchase. There Riviera Banca Basket Rimini is pleased to announce the official arrival in red and white of the point guard Alexander the Great. After the confirmations of Stefano Masciadri, Andrea Tassinari and Simon Anumba, the Rbr goes to fill a new box for the next team that will have to face the A2 series 2023/2024. The red and white club secured one of the Italians who most showed off in the category last season: with the shirt of the Moncada Energy AgrigentoAlessandro Grande was the Italian top scorer in the regular season in both groups (18.4 points average), in all the games in which he took the field he always scored in double figures except in one circumstance, in 12 games he exceeded 20 points. He was placed in the best quintet of the “green” group both at the end of the first leg and the second leg.

A highly experienced player whose real strength is his grit and leadership, Alessandro Grande, 28, is a 185cm and 78kg point guard. In the last three seasons he has been the lighthouse of Moncada Energy Agrigento: before the last amazing season in Serie A2, in 2020/2021 in Serie B he averaged 14.4 points in 31.7 minutes of use, in 2021/2022 year of the promotion, instead, he averaged 16.2 points in 29 minutes of use.

Grew up in Blue Star Rome, Grande wore the shirts of: Verona, Mantua, Biella, Latina, Matera, Florence and Fulgor Omegna for two seasons before moving to Agrigento. His statistics from his last season are sumptuous: 18.4 points per game in the regular season, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per match. He was on the field for 33.3 minutes on average, shooting 46.8% from two points, 41.3% from three points, and 68% from free throws. Seasonal high even of 32 points scored against Gruppo Mascio Treviglio, but to give other examples he scored 24 points in Cantù, 22 in Rieti, 24 in Nardò, 28 in Casale. He was RivieraBanca’s opponent in the two matches played during the phase by clock: in the first leg (April 16) he had scored 16 points and in the second leg (May 7) he had scored 18 more points on the scoresheet.

For a few days on vacation in “his” Rome,Alessandro Grande can’t wait to get on the road to reach Rimini: “I am very happy to become part of the Rimini family – his first words in red and white -. I am loaded and happy. Davide, Paolo and Mattia immediately gave me great energy and trust. I can’t wait to be able to experience the Rimini building, I was recently with Agrigento and I saw great warmth and affection towards the team”.

Then Alessandro Grande says: “I will arrive soon to get to know everyone, on and off the pitch. I know that in Rimini there is an atmosphere of great familiarity, a great value that I have already experienced with similarities also in Agrigento “.

How does the new red and white play look like? “I am a player of great energy and charisma, I really care about the relationship with my teammates, in my recent experiences I have always tried to unite the group and push everyone in the same direction. I like keeping the ball but also being in close contact with the coach to put my teammates in rhythm. And I never back down when it comes to taking responsibility.”

