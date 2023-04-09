Coach Magro’s words: “The first thing I want to say and clarify is that after twenty years of basketball I’ve never been disrespectful to anyone, so if someone is misinterpreted since maybe they don’t know our past, see game Treviso etc.. I called timeout with 20″ to go because we had to win by five points and we didn’t want to risk doing this. As this has been misinterpreted, I repeat I have never disrespected anyone in my career and never will. It’s not my style to look at the opposing bench. I’m sorry that the opposite and I’m absolutely not talking about the head coach who is a friend of mine, I didn’t want to be disrespectful to him, to the club and I wish them all the best for the continuation and the end of the championship. We knew it would be a demanding and tactically difficult game, because without Smith they came here with a very short starting line-up. We didn’t defend as I expected and needed in the first half, and despite the lead we conceded too much. So many cuts, so many attacking rebounds, so many foul and basket situations, we didn’t protect the area enough. We talked about it during the break and I think the music changed in the second half. We have reduced the number of turnovers. In attack we played a very solid game. We had great input from everyone. Nikolic and Massinburg have given us so much. Everyone who played Kenny Gabriel did well (Akele and Moss). We are delighted with the win. From Monday to the gym for the most important match of the season in the EuroCup.”

Turk Telekom? “Very experienced team that is first in the table in a league where there are Efes and Fenerbahce. They have never lost at home and there must be a reason. They are an expert team, with great physicality. It will be a strange match, in terms of pressure. We had to win tonight and I’m happy. Historically, we have always played good basketball against better equipped, more structured teams. We go to Turkey lightly, trying to play our game, but there will also be pressure on them who will play at home. We have to play the perfect match, against one of the best in the EuroCup.”