Unfortunate episode during the match between Alba Berlin and Virtus Bologna. Alessandro Pajola, in defensive action, hits the ball with his foot. The ball involuntarily lands on the audience on the sidelines, hitting a lady in the face.

A heavy blow for the spectator, who ends up on the ground and is rescued by the personnel of the Berlin arena. Alessandro Pajola is the first to ask for his intervention, visibly mortified by a gesture that is obviously completely involuntary.