Alessandro Voltolini joins the Fiorenzuola Bees swarm

Pallacanestro Fiorenzuola 1972 is pleased to be able to announce that it has acquired the sports services of Alessandro Voltolini for the 2023/2024 season of Serie B Nazionale – Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro.

Play-guard born in 2001, Voltolini goes to implement the external department of Fiorenzuola Bees after closing an important season in Raggisolaris Faenza with 8.9 points per game in 28 regular season games.

Born in Trento, Voltolini is 190 cm tall but is a player of great physical impact; grew up in Aquila Basket Trento (with which he won the Next Gen Cup in 2019), in 2020/2021 he grew up in Serie A2 with the shirt of UCC Assigeco Piacenza before moving to Sangiorgese in Serie B in the following season, where he stands out as the best scorer of the season with 13.2 points per game, 55% from 2-pointers and 39% from 3-pointers.

Here are the first words of Alessandro Voltolini with the Fiorenzuola Bees shirt: “I want to bring my energy on the pitch with me to Fiorenzuola and also the light-heartedness dictated by my young age. I really like running the field, I can help extend the team with counterattacks, runs and defense, but at the same time with penetrations to get into the basket.

I’m getting better at 3-point shooting, I believe the Bees staff can help me continue to have faith in this fundamental.

I already knew the Fiorenzuola Bees having also played there last year in the league; it has always seemed to me a serious company with important objectives, so I am very happy to be here.

From this championship I want to set myself a high goal such as reaching the playoffs, even if I know it will be difficult and that we will have to sweat every game.

We are building a team that is certainly young but with players who have already tested Serie B several times, so I expect a great year of growth and full of emotions. I hope I can have a great year and I’m really excited to start this new adventure with the Fiorenzuola Bees!”

Alessandro Voltolini will be available to coach Lorenzo Dalmonte and his staff starting from the summer retreat scheduled for mid-August.

