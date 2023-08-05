Alex Fletcher: Bath City striker ‘delighted’ to return to club after head injury

Alex Fletcher reflects on life-threatening skull injury which left him in five-day coma

Bath City striker Alex Fletcher has been cleared to play again, nine months after suffering a serious head injury when he collided with a concrete wall.

The 24-year-old needed surgery and was in a coma for five days following the accident during a match against Dulwich Hamlet in November last year.

Fletcher has also been given a new contract by Bath.

“Nobody will ever understand how many times I’ve played out the scenarios in my mind,” he said.

“The next time stepping back on to Twerton Park with the number seven on my back, my next goal, my next win as a Roman. It’s truthfully what’s been keeping me going throughout my entire recovery.”

It represents a remarkable recovery for Fletcher, who told BBC Sport in April that his family had been given stark warnings about the possible extent of his injury.

“My surgeon gave them the news that if I made it through the surgery, which was a slim chance as it was, I might not be the same person,” Fletcher said. “I might not have use of my legs. I might not even remember my family because of where the impact was.”

Fletcher joined the Bath squad in full training on Thursday before their National League South league campaign begins on Saturday at Dartford. The forward will travel with the team on Saturday but will not be part of the matchday squad.

Manager Jerry Gill said: “To see Alex back in full contact training within the group, having been given the all clear from the specialists, is so inspiring.

“It’s credit to his positive and determined mindset to how far he has come since that awful night back last year. We will continue to work with him and not rush anything at this stage, but it won’t be long until we see him back out on the pitch in a Bath City shirt.”

Fletcher added: “After a turbulent time for me, my family, my close friends and everybody connected with Bath City, I’m absolutely delighted to not only have the opportunity to get back on the pitch, but to continue playing my part for this amazing football club.”

