When it seemed that the iris didn’t want to know about dressing the Azzurri involved in the Youth World Championship reserved for the Under 18 and Under 23, celebrated in the Des Jacquins bowling court of the French Montbrison, right from the last of the scheduled finals, the ‘ happy outcome awaited.

The two “Magi”, Alex Zoia and Ivan Soligon, a well-established couple, thought of it to bring the much more precious gift of incense and myrrh. That gold to which the young Italy had become accustomed and which has embellished the register, distancing her by many lengths from the pursuer France.

Precisely for this reason something more was expected from the blue expedition, also in light of the four gold medals from Alassio and the two from Martigues.

As underlined by the technical commissioner Carlo Pastre at the end of the world championship competition: «The medals are numerically many, eight. In addition to gold, a silver and six bronzes, but those of precious value are missing ».

For the twenty-three year old from Spilimbergo, Alex Zoia, another world champion gold is added to his palmares, won together with teammate Ivan Soligon – both play in the A1 series with the Marenese di Conegliano – in the relay specialty, signing the subscription to 50 targets in the four races held (in qualifying 50/58, in the quarterfinals 50/57 and in the semifinal 50/58).

In the decisive challenge they found the French Clement Seve, who punished them in the world championship in Alassio. This time the transalpine, together with Matteo Roffino, competed for gold at the end of the regular five minutes (50/59 to 50/61), but in the following play-off the Azzurri dioscuri rose to the chair for 27/30 to 24/31.

This is not the only medal won, there is also a bronze won in the couple test and the ambition of the double gold was denied them by the Croatians Sabah and Gaspar, perfect to say the least (2-7 the result).

Alex’s hot comment: “I wanted to do well in this world championship because it is my last under, from next year a new adventure begins … very happy with the medal, or rather the medals, it’s a pity I didn’t get the second gold, but I swear to you it was impossible”.

The dedication for the medal is natural. “This medal goes to my family, to grandfather Dario who followed me to France, to my father, mother and my better half, to the trainer and to the Italy team”.