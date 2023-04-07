Greenwood scored England’s third penalty in the Finalissima shootout against Brazil

Defender Alex Greenwood has pulled out of England’s squad for their friendly against Australia on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old played the full game in Thursday’s inaugural Finalissima, scoring a spot-kick as the Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

Greenwood received medical treatment on the pitch after hitting her head on the ground in the 73rd minute.

The Manchester City centre-back has returned to her club for treatment.

Manager Sarina Wiegman has not called up a replacement for Greenwood.

England centre-back Millie Bright withdrew from the squad last month with Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy called up to replace her.

The Lionesses play their last scheduled fixture before this summer’s World Cup against Australia at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.