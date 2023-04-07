Home Sports Alex Greenwood: Manchester City defender withdraws from England squad for Australia friendly
Sports

Alex Greenwood: Manchester City defender withdraws from England squad for Australia friendly

by admin
Alex Greenwood: Manchester City defender withdraws from England squad for Australia friendly
Greenwood scored England’s third penalty in the Finalissima shootout against Brazil

Defender Alex Greenwood has pulled out of England’s squad for their friendly against Australia on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old played the full game in Thursday’s inaugural Finalissima, scoring a spot-kick as the Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

Greenwood received medical treatment on the pitch after hitting her head on the ground in the 73rd minute.

The Manchester City centre-back has returned to her club for treatment.

Manager Sarina Wiegman has not called up a replacement for Greenwood.

England centre-back Millie Bright withdrew from the squad last month with Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy called up to replace her.

The Lionesses play their last scheduled fixture before this summer’s World Cup against Australia at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.

See also  NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night | February 27, 2023

You may also like

Unreal Will was driving the Steelers crazy. The...

Milan doesn’t go beyond the 0-0 draw at...

Football: Furious finish saves Austrian victory

Di Lorenzo and an own goal by Gallo,...

2023 NFL Draft odds: First overall pick lines,...

The National Speed ​​Skating Youth Championship kicks off...

Comet League Hot Transfer Merchandise! Sparta, Slavia and...

Sorteo Bonoloto del viernes April 7, 2023

ÖFB goalie Bachmann excluded after kung fu action

Phil reunites with Mickelson at the Masters

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy