Alex Neil: Stoke City sack manager after 16 months in charge

Stoke City have sacked Alex Neil as manager following Saturday’s home defeat by Championship bottom club Sheffield Wednesday.

He led Stoke to 16th last season, a fall from the previous two campaigns, when they had each time finished 14th.

But they have struggled this term and currently sit 20th in the table.

Despite an expensive 18-man summer overhaul, the Potters have won just six of their 20 league matches.

Assistant Martin Canning has also left the club and Paul Gallagher will take charge of the team for Tuesday’s home game against Swansea.

Chairman John Coates told the club websiteexternal-link: “Alex is a man of absolute integrity who has given his all for Stoke City and we would like to thank him for his hard work during his time with the club.

“We are grateful for the building blocks he has helped put in place in bringing together a group of players in whom we have a huge amount of faith regarding their ability to turn things around this season, and who can help us achieve longer-term success.

“However, with the way the results have been so far, we have made the difficult decision to seek a new direction for the team at this time.

“Nothing matters to me more than the success of our club and we are now working towards the appointment of Alex’s successor.”

Neil said after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by the Owls: “When people describe it as a lonely place being a manager, that game probably epitomised it.

“When you’re doing well and you’re winning games – and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience that in my career – everybody is with you.

“Everybody’s part of it, everybody feels as if they’ve put something towards it.

“When it’s like that, and it has been like that in the last three matches, you’re on your own.”

More to follow.

