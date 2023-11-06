Alex Rins will not race in Malaysia and Qatar: in his place Lecuona in Honda LCR

Alex Rins will not be present in Malaysia (10-12 November) and in Qatar (17-19 November): the Spaniard is forced to withdraw again after the second operation on his right leg injured in the Mugello accident. In his place, Honda LCR has recalled Iker Lecuona, who had already raced in Cecchinello’s team at Silverstone, Austria and Barcelona. Therefore, also for the next two GPs, there will be no full grid with the starting drivers of the 2023 World Championship

