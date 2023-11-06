Home » Alex Rins will not race in Malaysia and Qatar: in his place Lecuona in Honda LCR
Sports

Alex Rins will not race in Malaysia and Qatar: in his place Lecuona in Honda LCR

by admin
Alex Rins will not race in Malaysia and Qatar: in his place Lecuona in Honda LCR

Alex Rins will not be present in Malaysia (10-12 November) and in Qatar (17-19 November): the Spaniard is forced to withdraw again after the second operation on his right leg injured in the Mugello accident. In his place, Honda LCR has recalled Iker Lecuona, who had already raced in Cecchinello’s team at Silverstone, Austria and Barcelona. Therefore, also for the next two GPs, there will be no full grid with the starting drivers of the 2023 World Championship

THE TIMES OF THE LAST 3 RACES ON SKY

See also  Guoan Rizhao’s first impression of the home court: like going home, this football stadium is very similar to the Premier League stadium – yqqlm

You may also like

The Rise of Intellectual Sports: Exploring the High-Quality...

Alonso begged Pérez after the breathtaking fight: Don’t...

Mexican Delegation Shines at Santiago 2023 Pan American...

Real-Rayo Vallecano without goals, Girona leading alone –...

Crowned Nine Crown Champion! Chongqing Wolves Win 2023...

Swiatek completes final at WTA Finals

Marlins Hire Peter Bendix as Head of Baseball...

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Grigor Dimitrov to...

The 2023 Gold Glove Awards: Epic Streaks Broken...

Fiorentina Juventus result 0-1: goal from Miretti, Allegri...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy