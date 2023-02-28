Of Valentino Della Casa, Gianlucadimarzio.com editorial staff

Soon the automatic renewal for Alex Sandro will scatter: Juventus has decided not to exercise the clause to release him. And against Turin, the Brazilian makes history: 300 appearances

February 18, 2018. Just over 5 years ago, Alex Sandro transformed into a man of the derby: at the Grande Torino stadium, the bianconeri managed to impose themselves 1-0 thanks to the goal by the Brazilian, who that year had experienced one of his best seasons since, in 2015, had moved to Italy. It was no coincidence that in the summer of 2018 it was the Psg: negotiation from the last days of the transfer market, then failed, in the context of that of Cristiano Ronaldo. Maybe Alex Sandro didn’t expect this interest, and maybe he didn’t expect to stay so long at Juventus either. Perhaps even more recently, he thought his experience of him would end in June 2023. And instead it will last until 2024. At least.

Automatic renewal, avoiding severance pay That’s right: Juventus has in fact decided that the roads with the recently thirty-two-year-old Brazilian are not yet destined to part ways. On his contract indeed, there was a clause which would have predicted the Automatic Renewal in case of a certain number of appearances, which will certainly be reached by the end of the season. But there was also another one, a clause: the one that would have provided for the termination of the contract with a severance pay of approximately 2 million euros. And this is the decision communicated a few hours before the derby: this second clause will not be exercised, with Juve that wants to count on the full-back for next year as well. See also Brescia-Pari, journalist Luca Guerra victim of racism - Corriere TV

In history Good news for Alex Sandro, who could with this evening reach 300 appearances for black and white: if it happens, his shirt will be exhibited at the J Museum, alongside that of legends like Buffon, Del Piero and many others. Not bad, especially if you think that today’s match could allow Juve, in the event of victory, to extend their lead over Turin and return to settle in the Europa League area.

The other renewals One look at the present, one at the future. With the Alex Sandro issue resolved (and Danilo, who last February 14 renewed until 2025 with an option for an additional year), there are still three cases to be clarified: Square, Rabiot e Of Maria. If for the former the permanence seems difficult, for the latter it is almost impossible. Everything to discover instead the future of Video, who in recent weeks has proved to be the leader of the team but who has never hidden his intention to return, sooner or later, to Argentina. Evaluations between club and player will be made later. Now we need to straighten out a season that got complicated after the very heavy penalty. Juve in search of stability starts again (also) from its fixed points. Renewals included.