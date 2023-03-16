Home Sports Alexander Bommes with comeback as moderator
Alexander Bommes with comeback as moderator

Alexander Bommes with comeback as moderator


For the ARD on the microphone: moderator Alexander Bommes, here 2019
Bild: picture alliance / Kadir Caliskan

Sports journalist Alexander Bommes said more than four months ago that he wanted to complete the recovery from “health restrictions”. Now he is returning in front of the German TV cameras.

NAfter a break of more than four months, ARD presenter Alexander Bommes is making his TV comeback. The sports journalist will moderate the “Sportschau” on Saturday, as confirmed by the ARD sports coordination. The 47-year-old last worked for the TV station on November 13.

Bommes then missed the football and handball world championships. In January, the moderator explained in a statement from the public broadcaster that he had “some health restrictions” and wanted to “complete further recovery”. Further details were not known.

Jessy Wellmer stepped in for him at short notice during the World Cup in Qatar, while Stephanie Müller-Spirra took over his job in handball. One of Bommes’ next assignments will be the live broadcast of the DFB Cup match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg on April 4th.

