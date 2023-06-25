Alexander Bublik defeats Andrei Rublev in the lawn tennis final in Halle

“I only play for the money”: Alexander Bublik polarizes Image: Reuters

Alexander Bublik ticks differently than usual tennis professionals. Others would say he’s not quite right. A kind of John McEnroe in the age of social media. He’s having fun at the tournament in Halle.

More than ten million people watched. Not in the final in Halle, Westphalia, between Andrei Rublew and Alexander Bublik, which Bublik won 6:3, 3:6 and 6:3. There were a few million less, but in the video by Bublik from February. It shows how the 26-year-old Kazakh lost his temper at the tournament in Montpellier and smashed three racquets in less than 20 seconds.

Bublik went viral again, but it never happens for his performances on the tennis court, only for his wild antics and provocations. He ticks differently than the usual tennis pros. Others would say he’s not quite right. A kind of John McEnroe in the age of social media. Bulky, edgy and eccentric. But one who somehow lacks the necessary respect for the sport.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

