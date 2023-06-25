Home » Alexander Bublik defeats Andrei Rublev in the lawn tennis final in Halle
Sports

Alexander Bublik defeats Andrei Rublev in the lawn tennis final in Halle

by admin
Alexander Bublik defeats Andrei Rublev in the lawn tennis final in Halle

“I only play for the money”: Alexander Bublik polarizes Image: Reuters

Alexander Bublik ticks differently than usual tennis professionals. Others would say he’s not quite right. A kind of John McEnroe in the age of social media. He’s having fun at the tournament in Halle.

More than ten million people watched. Not in the final in Halle, Westphalia, between Andrei Rublew and Alexander Bublik, which Bublik won 6:3, 3:6 and 6:3. There were a few million less, but in the video by Bublik from February. It shows how the 26-year-old Kazakh lost his temper at the tournament in Montpellier and smashed three racquets in less than 20 seconds.

Bublik went viral again, but it never happens for his performances on the tennis court, only for his wild antics and provocations. He ticks differently than the usual tennis pros. Others would say he’s not quite right. A kind of John McEnroe in the age of social media. Bulky, edgy and eccentric. But one who somehow lacks the necessary respect for the sport.

See also  Mercato, the top 10 of the cult hits of the little ones: Ochoa, Futre, Hagi and ...

You may also like

Rotor 2INpower SL: the lightest dual power meter...

Chelsea’s transfer deal: Koulibaly goes to Saudi Arabia

An anti-Juve chant instead of “It will be...

Rocky Mountain spotted fever: Racer and his fiancee...

ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIP

Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix

“A stage that hasn’t existed before” – Special...

Saype on Mont Blanc, the artist who paints...

Conference League: Osasuna facing expulsion

World Cup 2023 | Rosters announced as of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy