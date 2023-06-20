Home » Alexander Hermann also draws the line
After Maximilian Hermann, runner-up HC Linz will also have to do without the services of his twin brother Alexander in the future. The latter ends his career for personal reasons, as the Linzer announced with regret on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old backcourt player returned to his home club from Germany last year and reached the HLA final with the Upper Austrians last season. This was lost against West Vienna.

Hermann remains handball sport

“I am retiring from active handball for personal reasons. In any case, I will stay with handball in one function or another,” said long-time national team player Hermann and thanked his club for their understanding and support.

Club regrets withdrawal

Coach Milan Vunjak was hit hard: “The end of Alex’s handball career was a shock for me.” Club manager Uwe Schneider also regretted the withdrawal. “Obviously we regret the decision that Alex will retire. But we can understand the personal reasons and didn’t want to put any obstacles in his way in this regard,” said Schneider, referring to the great merits of the leading player.

