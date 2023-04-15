Is it the great love it once was, or is it shaking Alexander Zverev (25) knees when entering the MTTC Iphitos facility?

In 2017 and 2018 the later Olympic champion won the BMW Open, since then he has always been eliminated (very) early. Too early for fans and organizers, as the Hamburger is the driving force every year.

After his serious accident in the semifinals of the French Open on June 3, 2022 against Rafael Nadal (36), Zverev is still on his comeback tour – with results like a roller coaster ride.

For the number 16 in the world, every point counts on the way back to old strength. He was second in the world before, so there can only be one goal left. The belief in itself is still there, even if it is not yet in top condition.

“I’m not yet 40 and I’m sure I’ll still be able to come back and play my best tennis,” he said at the tournament in Monte Carlo, where he resides.

He prepared meticulously for the clay court season, which began there and will continue in Munich. “I trained for two weeks. It usually takes me five to ten minutes to get used to the sand. It was a bit different this time,” he said after beating feared opponent Alexander Bublik in Monaco, whom he defeated for the first time ever.

Alexander Zverev presents himself combatively on his way back to his old form Photo: Matthieu Mirville/dpa

But if such a long injury break has something positive, it’s that: Zverev had a lot of time to take care of projects outside of tennis. Especially his foundation, which works for children with diabetes.

He himself has suffered from this disease since childhood. “I’ve always been told what I can’t do and that competitive sports won’t work. I want to show that you can do anything despite this illness.”

He lives it like no other. All that’s missing is the dot on the i, the big hit with Grand Slam victory and number 1 in the world! Next stop on the long way: Munich!