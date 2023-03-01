Forced to use crutches and wear a cast that prevented him from moving, showering or living normally, after his serious injury to the right foot (three torn ankle ligaments), on the Philippe- Chatrier, at 7-6, 6-6 for Rafael Nadal, in the heart of a semi-final of an intensity that drew on the legendary (more than three hours in less than two sets), the German knew how to take his badly in patience.