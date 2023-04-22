Alexander Zverev: “I have a hard time dealing with the pressure of playing in Germany”

Completely surprisingly, Alexander Zverev loses his opening game at the ATP tournament in Munich. Then he tries to explain his new setback. And gives open insights into his emotional world . But a mental coach? He thinks nothing of that.

FAs soon as apologetic, Alexander Zverev waved at the Munich tennis fans, shaking his head. The Olympic champion avoided direct eye contact with the encouragingly clapping spectators after his crashing round of 16 knockout. In thermal leggings and with the next damper in his luggage, the birthday boy left the packed Center Court after the 6: 7 (2: 7), 4: 6 against the significantly worse placed Australian Christopher O’Connell. Zverev’s arduous way back to the top of the world is still very long.

The winter temperatures around five degrees Celsius were not to blame for his poor performance. “I’ve had a hard time dealing with the pressure of playing in Germany over the past few years. I’m incredibly nervous. In the match, I don’t show anywhere near the level that I show in training,” said the Hamburg player, explaining his faulty game on Thursday.

Zverev was never able to build on his encouraging performances from Monte Carlo. “When I’m nervous, I don’t play that hard. I move slower i play slower It’s a combination of things,” he said, describing his shaky performances on German soil.

Zverev repeatedly interrupted his explanations. His eyes glittered, he could only hold back his tears with difficulty. “I put the pressure on myself. It doesn’t come from outside,” Zverev clarified. At first he had no solution to the problem. The German does not work with a mental coach. “I don’t believe in that,” he said before the tournament started.

Zverev: “I have to come to myself and think”

Despite the lack of success, Zverev wants to come back to Munich in the future. “If I’m invited, I’ll always play in Munich,” assured the Davis Cup professional. At first, Zverev did not want to talk about goals for the rest of the clay court season. “I need to come and think,” he said.

The 107th edition of the Munich ATP tournament has to do without a German quarter-finalist after Zverev’s exit. Last year’s semi-finalist Oscar Otte from Cologne also lost surprisingly against the Italian Flavio Cobolli 0: 6, 6: 3, 3: 6. Daniel Altmaier was beaten by the Russian Aslan Karazew 6:4, 6:7, 2:6. Only the 3: 6, 4: 6 of Yannick Hanfmann against the top seed and world ranking seventh Holger Rune from Denmark was expected. “It was hard on the body. You have to move even more between points because it’s so cold,” said defending champion Rune.

The tennis entourage is now traveling to Madrid and Rome. Zverev, who has many points to defend from the previous year, is facing trend-setting weeks. A performance like that in Munich and Germany should soon no longer have a player in the top 30 in the world rankings.