Alexander Zverev winning return with Djokovic: his recovery

Alexander Zverev winning return with Djokovic: his recovery

His season ended in June, during Roland Garros, with a tragic injury that forced him to leave the field in a wheelchair in the semifinal match against Rafa Nadal. Seven months and surgery later Alexander Zverev he is back on track, first at the Diriyah Cup and then in Dubai, where the “World Tennis League” exhibition tournament is taking place and managed to impose himself on the dominator of the circuit Novak Djokovic with the score of 6-3 6-4. Although it wasn’t an official match, the German passed an important test with next season just around the corner and the great desire to be a protagonist again.

