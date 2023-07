The synchronized swimmers Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri confidently qualified for the final of the free program on Thursday (12.30 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) at the swimming world championships in Fukuoka in Japan on Tuesday. The 25-year-old duet of the Austrian Swimming Association (OSV), who missed a medal in the technical freestyle in fifth place, showed the best performance in the prelim with 251.4313 points.

