Alexandris win gold in synchronized swimming

Anna-Maria and Eirini-Marina Alexandri won their first major synchronized swimming title at the European Games in Poland. The two sisters took the crown in the technical freestyle on Thursday and celebrated their greatest success to date after two silver medals at the European Championships and one bronze medal at the World Championships.

On Saturday (5:00 p.m.) the Alexandris also have the chance to win a medal in the free program. After the preliminary fight, the two 25-year-olds are in first place.

