Alexia Barrier and her all-female crew take on the Jules-Verne Trophy

After competing in the Route du Rhum and the Vendée Globe, Alexia Barrier (43), very committed to the feminization of ocean racing, is embarking on a new project, this time with a crew: setting off to attack the Jules Verne Trophy.
“Taking on Jules-Verne is a bit like walking on the moon. We want to highlight those who dare and make others want to come out of their shell, to realize their dreams » Barrier told AFP.
“We don’t want to be just girls setting off on the world tour, we hope to establish a women’s reference time and why not seize the record. »
With this project in sight, the sailor tried to bring together the best possible female team aboard the maxi-trimaran Idec-Sport, with which Francis Joyon and his crew set the current record in 2017 in 40 days 23 hours and 30 minutes.
She will thus be accompanied by the French Marie Tabarly, 39, Marie Riou, 41, (world champion in Nacra 17), and an Englishwoman Dee Caffari, 50: the only woman to have circumnavigated the upside down and right side up alone, and four other international sailors.
They will begin training in the coming months off Brittany.