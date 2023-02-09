“You’re starting to really like that Eclipse track, aren’t you?
Few people believe us when I say it, but it’s a reality, I never trained on this track before the Worlds (laughs) ! The only time I competed there was last year for the World Cup finals. I’m on par with all the other athletes here, although it’s very hard to believe and I can understand that. (laughs).
Your record of these Worlds after two races is impressive, with these two medals.
It’s great, to be able to do it at home as well, I could hardly have dreamed of better. This medal in super-G is a little more unexpected than that of the combined, because it is a discipline where I do not have a lot of podiums in my career. I know how to be efficient, but there is a difference between being efficient, around 5th place and being on the podium on D-Day. It is gratifying to be able to share it. We’ve been talking about these Worlds at home for at least a year, even two, it’s been in my head for a year, it animates me. I only wanted to perform well here, I want to be able to fully experience these World Championships, and for that you have to give in. So far I’ve managed to put it all in place, that’s what gives me this extra soul.
“It’s not impossible that at the end of my career I’ll have the motivation to go further downhill”
Did you enjoy this track?
Yes, but it was difficult because extremely fast, it was going downhill, there weren’t a lot of turns, only those imposed by the track, and it was difficult to know if you were skiing well. I took a lot of pleasure, especially in the adrenaline that I was able to have, the commitment that I was able to put in, not really in the skiing that I was able to produce. We all made mistakes, we all felt at the limit, that was my case.
Does this podium encourage you in your desire to do more and more speed races?
This reinforces me further in this perspective. It is not a fixed choice, but a prospect. What is certain is that I have a lot of fun in super-G, I have always had fun in the downhill, except that I don’t do it, because choices had to be made. It’s not impossible that at the end of my career I’ll have the motivation to go further downhill. »