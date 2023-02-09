Your record of these Worlds after two races is impressive, with these two medals.

It’s great, to be able to do it at home as well, I could hardly have dreamed of better. This medal in super-G is a little more unexpected than that of the combined, because it is a discipline where I do not have a lot of podiums in my career. I know how to be efficient, but there is a difference between being efficient, around 5th place and being on the podium on D-Day. It is gratifying to be able to share it. We’ve been talking about these Worlds at home for at least a year, even two, it’s been in my head for a year, it animates me. I only wanted to perform well here, I want to be able to fully experience these World Championships, and for that you have to give in. So far I’ve managed to put it all in place, that’s what gives me this extra soul.