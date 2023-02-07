Home Sports Alexis Pinturault, who takes gold in the combined at the Courchevel-Meribel World Ski Championships
After the joy of Italy for the victory of Federica Brignone in the combined, France to celebrate at the World Cup in Courchevel-Meribel. The first men’s race was dominated by Alexis Pinturault. A company built on the mountains of his home, in fact he was born 20 km from here, in Moutiers and lives here in Courchevel. At 31 he extinguished the rumors of decline confirming himself as a great champion, this could be the icing on the cake of an already extraordinary career: the third world gold after the one in Aare, again in the combi, and after the one in St.Moritz in the team event . Also three Olympic medals, two bronzes in the giant slalom in Sochi and Pyeongchang, 1 silver in the combined always in Korea. The Frenchman also won the overall World Cup in 2021. He hadn’t won for two years, he woke up feeling the air of home.

February 7, 2023 | 5.45pm

