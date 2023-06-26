Home » Alfa Romeo, orders are starting for the “new” 520 HP Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio
Alfa Romeo had anticipated the contents of the restyling of the Giulia and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio with the special edition “Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario”, already sold-out. Now, the automaker started the orders of the “classic” Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio with prices of 95,300 euros and 104,500 euros respectively.

THE POWER OF THE ENGINE GROWS

For the facelift, the Italian brand had slightly retouched the front with the introduction of new optical groups directly inspired by those of the Tonale and equipped with Matrix Full LED technology. Also, we find burnished sports alloy wheels 19-inch for Giulia, and 21-inch for Stelvio with red brake calipers. On Giulia, active aerodynamics remain with the carbon front splitter. Both cars are available in Etna Red, Montreal Green, Misano Blue, Vesuvius Grey, Vulcano Black and Alfa Red (non-metallic) colours.

Inside the cockpit there is the new 12.3-inch TFT screen for digital instruments. The graphics can be customized through 3 different layouts. In particular, the “Race” layout collects essential information on the central screen, such as the rev counter, speedometer and shiftlight for manual driving.

Both models offer finishes in black leather and Alcantara. For the dashboard, the central tunnel and the door panel we find a carbon finish. The steering wheel, on the other hand, is covered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts.

The engine has also been slightly updated and just like in the special edition, the power of the 2.9 V6 was raised to 520 bhp. The engine is combined with a mechanical limited slip differential. The gearbox is always an 8-speed automatic. To enhance the sound of the engine, both models will be equipped with an exhaust system developed by Akrapovic.

The new Alfa Romeno Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio can also be had with specific offers from Stellantis Financial Services and Noleggio Chiaro from Leasys (further information on offers with financing on the official Alfa Romeo website).

