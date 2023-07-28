Algerian Star Riyad Mahrez Joins Al Ahli in Historic Saudi Signing

Al Ahli Signs Algerian Riyad Mahrez on a Four-Year Contract from Manchester City

Algerian footballer Riyad Mahrez has officially joined Saudi club Al Ahli after spending five successful years with Manchester City. The 32-year-old winger signed a four-year contract with Al Ahli, extending his stay until 2027.

The announcement was made by Al Ahli on Friday, who took to their official Twitter account to reveal the signing. Accompanied by a video of Mahrez in Paris wearing a shirt with the number 2027, the Saudi club exclaimed, “The wait is over: Riyadh is real.”

While the financial details of the transfer remain undisclosed, Al Ahli’s capture of Mahrez falls in line with the trend of Saudi clubs attracting high-profile players by offering lucrative contracts. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have already made moves to the Saudi league.

Mahrez expressed his gratitude to his former club and fans in a heartfelt farewell message. He described his time at Manchester City as an “unforgettable chapter” in his life and thanked the entire squad and supporters for making him feel like family.

During his tenure at the Etihad Stadium, Mahrez made a significant impact, making 236 appearances and netting 78 goals. He also contributed 59 assists, establishing himself as a crucial member of Pep Guardiola’s squad. Under Mahrez’s influence, Manchester City won the Premier League title four times in five years, along with numerous domestic cups and the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

The departure of Mahrez marks the end of an era for Manchester City, who bid farewell to the talented Algerian winger in a separate statement. The English club recognized Mahrez’s contributions and his exceptional performances since joining from Leicester in 2018.

As Mahrez embarks on a new chapter, all eyes will be on him as he joins the Saudi league and aims to continue his remarkable footballing journey.

