The Catalan team did not confirm the good feelings, but they took the three points against Alhama thanks to a great performance by the Catalan and the Norwegian, who revolutionized the match coming off the bench

Giráldez’s rotations did not finish working, but the culés maintained their full league victories before the last national team break of the season

Alhama CF resisted against FC Barcelona until Graham Hansen and Aitana said enough. The extraordinary performance of both players, who had to come out after the break to unravel their team and dismantle the solid rival defensive framework, was enough for the Barça team to maintain their full record of victories despite having a discreet game in general terms.

ALH FCB LINEUPS Alhama CF Noelia Gil; Fresneda, Oprea, Caravaca, Lena, Nerea (Carid, 58′); Aldrith, Lucia, Kuki (Astrid, 62′); Marina (Xaxa, 79′), Jade (Pinel, 79′). FC Barcelona Tasting Coll; Torrejón, Jana, Codina (Emma, ​​75′), Nuria Rábano; Walsh (Engen, 75′), Bruna (Aitana, 46′), Patri (Oshoala, 64′); Crnogorcevic (Graham Hansen, 46′), Geyse, Vicky. goals 0-1, Graham Hansen (57′); 0-2, Lucía Martínez at her own goal (60′). Referee Raquel Suárez (Castilla y León). She admonished the locals Lena (42′) and Caravaca (59′) and the Catalans Crnogorcevic (5′), Geyse (28′) and Bruna (40′). incidences Match corresponding to day 24 of the F League played at the José Kubala (Guadalentin Sports Complex) before some 2,500 fans.

Giráldez rotated to give opportunities to the players with less prominence so far. Rested, in addition to the discarded Salma Paralluelo and Lucy Bronze, important players such as Paños, Paredes, Mapi, Aitana, Graham Hansen or Rolfö. After the effort against Roma, the Blaugrana coach looked for fresh legs in the back of the closet to attack an Alhama that, With a very orderly, serious and intense staging, he made it clear to the Catalans that he was not going to make it easy.

The Murcians reached the commitment at a good time and frustrated Bruna, Patri and Walsh in the first half. The Barca midfielder was unable to impose the game script that interested her and the forwards had to delay their position to participate. Vicky was the one who developed with the most ‘sparkle’. She starred in the most dangerous occasion the first half. Great technical gesture, precise wall with Patri and good definition. Noelia Gil won the game one on one. As she did, shortly after, with Geyse in another one against one in which the Brazilian looked for a Vaseline.

They were the only two threatening arrivals of a Barça that faced the match with the mission of give continuity to the good sensations and did not succeed. Crnogorcevic also tried to unbalance, but he was not very successful in a José Kubala full to the brim (and that Alhama installed extra stands for the occasion). Aitana and Graham Hansen began warm-up exercises before the referee pointed the way to the changing rooms. They came on just before the restart. There was no time to lose.

Reaction after the break

The Catalan midfielder and the Norwegian winger revolutionized the match and led the Barcelona team to the twenty-fourth victory of the season in the domestic competition. The first took over the center of the field, took care of the ball as it always does and gave speed to circulation. The second marked differences in attack. The crossbar rejected a ferocious left-footed shot from the front that he tried in one of his first interventions, but did not lower his arms.

Aitana ‘gift’ to Graham Hansen Barça’s 100th goal in the regularity tournament (and 150 among all competitions). Precise death pass, unappealable definition. Too easy for the two culés stars, who did not negotiate at any time the possibility of suffering the first setback of the course. The Norwegian was also the protagonist in the action that doubled the visiting advantage. His was the free-kick center that ended with an own goal by Lucía Martínez.

Giráldez’s only needed to step on the accelerator a little to ensure another victory. Geyse, poorly tuned in the decisive meters, forgave two clear chances. Graham Hansen caressed her particular doublet with a new distant shot that crashed into the wood. Barça lived through the last bars of the commitment calmly and dedicated themselves to keeping the score. It did not shine, but the culé team is still intractable and the next day will already have some mathematical option (although it will not depend solely on your result) to be proclaimed champion of the F League.