Home » Ali Karimi and other athletes protest against those in power
Sports

Ali Karimi and other athletes protest against those in power

by admin
Ali Karimi and other athletes protest against those in power


High risk: With the inscription on their jerseys during the World Cup in Qatar, football fans indicate their protest against the rulers in Iran.
Bild: picture alliance/dpa

Women, life, freedom: Ali Karimi and other athletes who are still active are risking their lives to protest against Iranian politics. Sports officials downplay the problem or barely move.

ASunday was the derby in Tehran, an anniversary game. For the hundredth time, big clubs Persepolis and Esteghlal met in football, and it was as usual in the Islamic Republic of Iran: women were not allowed to watch the Azadi Stadium. “Where were the women?” Asked Persepolis professional Soroush Rafiei after the game, “why are they still excluded?”

The midfielder, who was taken into police custody by the regime last autumn for his support of the Iranian civil rights movement, then shared his impression of the circumstances of his team’s 1-0 victory via Instagram: “We all felt the absence of the women, those without cause their fundamental rights are being denied.”

See also  NLZ boss Jochen Sauer is apparently about to say goodbye

You may also like

Punchestown Festival: Energumene completes Cheltenham-Punchestown double

Warriors-Kings, Game 4 the most-attended first-round match in...

Basketball BBL: Bonn vs. ALBA – live ticker...

Danilho Raimundo DoekhiInter, Doekhi new name for the...

Vuskovic doping case: NADA also calls the CAS

BRONZE AT THE RIO 2016 GAMES STRENGTHENS THE...

Former international footballer Huang Bowen announced his retirement:...

Ironman – Kat Matthews: Emotional comeback 219 days...

ITALIAN MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIP

Coach Oliver Glasner is looking for solutions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy