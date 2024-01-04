Alianza Lima and the powerful eleven that Alejandro Restrepo would have with the new reinforcements

Alianza Lima Unveils New Signings for 2024 Season

Alianza Lima has made a big announcement with the recent addition of Panamanian forward Cecilio Waterman for the 2024 season. This signing adds to the numerous efforts made by the blue and white team with the aim of being protagonists in League 1 and Copa Libertadores.

The team has been in full swing during the preseason, working under the guidance of Colombian coach Alejandro Restrepo. With the addition of Cecilio Waterman, Restrepo now has a solid starting eleven for the upcoming season.

The team is expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation with Freytes, Ramos, and Garcés in the defensive line; D’Arrigo and Reyna on the wings; Arregui and Cabellos in midfield; and Gabriel Costa, Kevin Serna, and Cecilio Waterman in the offensive line.

The possible eleven for Alianza Lima with the new reinforcements includes Angelo Fields, Juan Pablo Freytes, Jiovany Ramos, Renzo Garces, Jhamir D’Arrigo, Adrian Arregui, Catriel Cabellos, Bryan Reyna, Gabriel Costa, Kevin Serna, and Cecilio Waterman.

Cecilio Waterman has already participated in his first training session with Alianza Lima at Matute.

The new signings for Alianza Lima in 2024 also include Renzo Garcés, Kevin Serna, Adrián Arregui, Catriel Cabellos, Jiovany Ramos, Juan Pablo Freytes, and Jhamir D’Arrigo.

With these exciting new additions, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing what the team can achieve in the upcoming season.

