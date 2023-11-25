Home » Alianza Lima announces the departure of Aldair Rodríguez after three seasons
Alianza Lima announces the departure of Aldair Rodríguez after three seasons

Alianza Lima Bids Farewell to Forward Aldair Rodríguez

After a successful stint with the team, forward Aldair Rodríguez will not be renewing his contract with Alianza Lima for the 2024 season. The club confirmed his departure through their social media channels, expressing gratitude for his contributions.

During his time with Alianza Lima, Rodríguez played a pivotal role in the team’s back-to-back championships in League 1 between 2021 and 2022. His departure marks a significant change for the team as they undergo a transition under the leadership of new coach Alejandro Restrepo.

Aldair Rodríguez’s impact on Alianza Lima was significant, with the 29-year-old scoring seven goals in the three seasons he played for the club. His final appearance in the blue and white shirt was during the second leg final against Universitario in Matute, coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, it is reported that Rodríguez has reached an agreement to join Cienciano. The Peruvian club is aiming to build a competitive squad under coach Óscar Ibáñez, with hopes of qualifying for international tournaments.

According to the latest update from the Transfermarkt portal, Aldair Rodríguez has a market value of 450 thousand euros. His move to Cienciano signals a new beginning for the forward, as he looks to continue making an impact in Peruvian football.

