Alianza Lima’s Future Hangs in the Balance as Guillermo Salas’ Fate Remains Uncertain

Alianza Lima considers changes to professional squad as Guillermo Salas’ future hangs in the balance

In a shocking turn of events, Guillermo Salas, the current technical director of Alianza Lima, revealed that he has not received any communication from the board of directors regarding his future with the club. This news comes as a surprise to fans who were eagerly awaiting updates on the team’s plans.

Sources have disclosed that the Alianza Lima board is contemplating making changes to the professional squad, as they believe that the players are not comfortable with Salas’ tactics and style of play. It seems that the board is keen on implementing a different approach in order to improve the team’s performance.

However, it has now been revealed that the Alianza Lima leadership is interested in retaining Guillermo Salas as part of the club. They are reportedly considering offering him a new role within the organization, potentially involving participating in training programs abroad. Ultimately, the decision will rest with Salas himself, as he has previously expressed his desire to continue his career as a technical director.

Meanwhile, the club has also been exploring potential candidates to replace Salas. Among the names being considered are Gustavo Alfaro, Ricardo Gareca, and Pablo Autori. It is worth noting that Alfaro has reportedly turned down an offer from Alianza Lima.

Fans of Alianza Lima will now eagerly await the final decision from Guillermo Salas, as the board’s plans start to take shape. This uncertainty surrounding the team’s technical direction adds further anticipation and speculation to an already eventful season.