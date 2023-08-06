Alianza Lima’s Quest for a Third Consecutive League 1 Title: Areas for Improvement

Title: Alianza Lima seeks improvements to maintain their title hopes in League 1

Alianza Lima, the reigning champions of League 1, secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against UTC in their latest match. Despite the win, the team’s performance left a lot to be desired, disappointing the fans at the Matute stadium. Now, with the appointment of Mauricio Larriera as the new coach, the team hopes to address its shortcomings and successfully defend their title for a third consecutive time.

While Larriera officially begins his work on Monday, he had the opportunity to observe his future coaching staff in action during the match against UTC. This experience would have given him an insight into the areas that require improvement in order to attain optimal performance.

One of the key challenges for Larriera is to reinvigorate the performance of the team’s star players. Despite their impressive performances during the Apertura Tournament, players like Bryan Reyna, Pablo Sabbag, and Carlos Zambrano have struggled to maintain their consistency in the second semester. Larriera aims to utilize their skills effectively and help players such as Gabriel Costa and Christian Cueva to reach their maximum potential.

Another aspect that Alianza Lima needs to work on is establishing a definitive style of play. While previous coach Guillermo Salas achieved positive results, the victories often relied on individual brilliance rather than a collective game plan. Larriera is expected to create a cohesive playing style that harnesses the full potential of the talented squad at his disposal.

Alianza Lima’s success in recent years has been attributed, in part, to their proficiency in set pieces. However, in recent games, there has been a decline in the effectiveness of set plays. Whether due to inaccurate deliveries or the inability of headers to find the target, Alianza Lima needs to regain their potency in this aspect of the game.

One concern for the team is their declining goal-scoring efficiency. Although Alianza Lima dominated the Apertura Tournament with 37 goals, their offensive prowess has seemingly diminished in the Clausura. With just five goals scored and a measly two goals in their last five games, Alianza Lima’s strikers, including Pablo Sabbag and Hernán Barcos, must find their scoring form. The responsibility also lies with the wingers and midfielders to provide precise service to the attackers.

Equally important is the connection between the team and their passionate fan base. The recent match against UTC witnessed a slight decrease in attendance, indicating that some fans are disillusioned with the club’s current form. This disenchantment is not solely related to on-field performances but extends to decisions made at the management level. Winning matches and showcasing an attractive style of play will be crucial in restoring the trust and support of the fans.

Looking ahead, Alianza Lima will face Cusco FC on Sunday, August 13th, as they aim to rectify their deficiencies and reclaim their winning form in the Clausura Tournament. With the arrival of Larriera and deliberate efforts to improve various aspects of their game, Alianza Lima remains determined to achieve their ambitious goal of securing a third consecutive league title.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

