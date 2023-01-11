Modena, 11 January 2023 – The first position was set They love it: surely he was looking for the quickest way to get home, by leaving from the Smart Cafè in Concordia. Moments later though, probably once that Mohamed Gaaloul had boarded the car, searched ‘Maps’ for Vallalta di Concordia, or where the suspect lived. But there is a third search made on the mobile phone of Ravarino’s young mother, Alice Nerion the night of his death.

In fact, from the analysis of the data on his telephone it emerged that someone had also set, at 4.50 on that Friday morning 18 November, the map relating to a town in the Mantua area, near Poggio Rusco. Was it the victim of the atrocious crime who set that location? Or has someone touched her cell phone? If it was Alice, what was she looking for at dawn on Friday?

There are still many, too many the questions that remain open on the Alice Neri case. From the analysis of the cells and the data it also emerged that the victim’s mobile phone recorded one last activity, access to an application at 6.20 that same morning. Was Alice still alive at that hour? There were many gaps in time, starting from when his Ford Fiesta left the courtyard of the Smart Cafè at 3.40 in the morning on Thursday 17 November, after probably also having the main suspect, Mohamed Gaaloul, aboard the vehicle. The car, for example, at 3.42 the initial direction of via Martiri della Libertà but, immediately after, corrects the direction of travel by turning towards Vallalta, where the Tunisian lived. After which the Ford turns into via Forella but, exactly five minutes later, the car travels along the road in the opposite direction and then returns in the direction of the intersection with via Vallalta. At 4.03 the Ford enters via Forella again and probably travels along it as far as the embankment.

The light dots of the headlights are ‘intercepted’ from the cameras again at 5.09 and 5.12 the camera films the car again, always in the direction of Vallalta, when it crosses a second vehicle, whose license plate has not been identified: another obscure point in the tragic story. At 5.15 the Ford, with the second car behind it, takes via Mazzalupi from where, theoretically, it would then headed for that area between the lakes, in Fossa, where the charred body of the victim was found the following day. Who was in the car at that hour? Did the cameras ‘return’ the shadow, the presence of two people or only one in the passenger compartment subsequently burned by flames? All questions that will have to be answered by the technical investigations still in progress but, above all, by Gaaloul who will probably ask to be questioned in the next few days.