Modena, 29 January 2023 – The possible involvement of those two white Myths has already been excluded: they were workers who passed through the provincial road, at about 5.15 in the morning, to go to the workplace. But there could be other cars ‘immortalized’ near via Mazzalupi and neighboring streets the night Alice Neri was brutally killed in Concordia. In fact, it cannot be excluded that at least two other cars passed in that rather circumscribed area in the direction of Vallalta at a time compatible with the crime. Some ‘lighthouses’ were also sighted near via Forella: on that dirt stretch of the canal bank where Alice’s Ford Fiesta remains for an hour, from 4.04 to 5.12 on that terrible Friday morning, last November 18, before rejoining the provincial road a few moments later and ‘disappearing from the radar’ until 9pm on Friday evening, when the car was found charred in Fossa. In short, is it possible to rule out with certainty that in the crime of Rami di Ravarino’s young mother other people than the one believed to be the main suspect, ie Mohamed Gaaloul, are involved? Alice Neri, check out another aperitif at the Smart Cafè. Was with…