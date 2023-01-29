Home Sports Alice Neri, two other cars near the place of death
Sports

Alice Neri, two other cars near the place of death

by admin
Alice Neri, two other cars near the place of death

Modena, 29 January 2023 – The possible involvement of those two white Myths has already been excluded: they were workers who passed through the provincial road, at about 5.15 in the morning, to go to the workplace. But there could be other cars ‘immortalized’ near via Mazzalupi and neighboring streets the night Alice Neri was brutally killed in Concordia. In fact, it cannot be excluded that at least two other cars passed in that rather circumscribed area in the direction of Vallalta at a time compatible with the crime. Some ‘lighthouses’ were also sighted near via Forella: on that dirt stretch of the canal bank where Alice’s Ford Fiesta remains for an hour, from 4.04 to 5.12 on that terrible Friday morning, last November 18, before rejoining the provincial road a few moments later and ‘disappearing from the radar’ until 9pm on Friday evening, when the car was found charred in Fossa. In short, is it possible to rule out with certainty that in the crime of Rami di Ravarino’s young mother other people than the one believed to be the main suspect, ie Mohamed Gaaloul, are involved? Alice Neri, check out another aperitif at the Smart Cafè. Was with…

See also  Mihajlovic's revelation: "A few seasons ago I could go to Udine"

You may also like

Listen to TV yesterday Saturday 28 January 2023:...

Becao freezes market rumors: «I want Europe with...

Feldenkrais method: exercises, benefits and who it is...

Pordenone, Padua exam. Di Carlo: «We must dare»

Zaniolo-Milan, the market negotiation and Mourinho’s words

Deulofeu speaks: «No tragedy». But Udinese has little...

Napoli-Roma, a novel of goals: here are the...

CONMEBOL announces 2024 Copa America will be held...

Lautaro never stops: “Carry on like this. Now...

Indonesia Badminton Masters Chinese Team Locks Up Mixed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy