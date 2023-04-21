Alipay launched the “Save Miles” activity on April 22, which can be exchanged for “Yuan Shen” props_Green_User_Task

Original title: Alipay launched the “Save Miles” activity on April 22, which can be exchanged for “Yuan Shen” props

IT Home News on April 21st, Alipay will launch the “Save Miles” activity from April 22nd to May 21st, and users can consume green miles to redeem Yuanshen theme-Keli Collection travel skin * 1 set(permanent), andRough Stone* 80and other in-game props (limited to 8 million copies); in addition, you can also get Alipay random coupons and other rewards. Search “Yuanshin” on Alipay to enter the event page.

Users can click Save Miles on the activity page to complete specified tasks and get green miles.

In addition to completing the tasks on the activity page, users will also generate green mileage every time they travel, and this part of green mileage needs to be collected in the mileage mall.

