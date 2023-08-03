Alizé Cornet qualified for the quarter-finals in Prague

Alizé Cornet qualified for the quarter-finals of the Prague tournament on Thursday. The Frenchwoman defeated Kaia Kanepi in three sets (7-6(1), 5-7, 6-4).

Despite a tight score, Cornet, seeded No. 6, could have finished the job so as not to see the game drag on. After winning the 1st set in the tie-break brilliantly, the number 4 tricolor had the opportunity to serve for the match at 5-4 before letting the 2nd set escape.

After this 3rd consecutive victory in the Czech Republic, she will face this Friday Tamara Korpatsch, who benefited from the abandonment of Yanina Wickmayer.

