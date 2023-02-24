According to the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, ticketing represents a third of the budget for the Paris 2024 Olympics. BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS

Discouraging prices, unavailable events, impossible combinations… The first phase of ticketing for the Olympic Games (OG) in Paris (from July 26 to August 11, 2024) has been arousing incomprehension and frustration for a few days. “ I’m sorry that there are disappointed ”, reacted Tony Estanguet at the microphone of RTL, Wednesday, February 22. Criticisms that the president of the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) ensures that he understands. But let him qualify: “In one week, it started very strong. Within days, people rushed to the squares. There are tens of thousands of people who are delighted. »

Since February 15, people drawn at random can build their custom packs, according to the slot assigned to them. This first phase of sales must last until March 15, but could be closed earlier if the three million tickets to be filled have found takers before this date. Indeed, around fifteen disciplines – including fencing, judo and artistic swimming – are already out of stock. And there are only places left at 24 euros for football, rugby sevens, golf and sailing.

For the unfortunates who have not been drawn or those who have given up buying packs, all is not lost: a second phase will take place from May 11.

What can we buy?

During the second phase, seven million sesames covering all the events will be put on sale. This time, there is no need to make packs and buy tickets in multiples of three: seats will be available exclusively individually. Among them, access to the most coveted sessions, such as the finals of the 100 meters of athletics, the 100 meters freestyle or team sports tournaments. It is also at this time that tickets can be purchased for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.

When to register for the second phase?

It was already possible to register from the first phase: 99% of people made this choice, according to the Cojop. For others, it will be possible to register from March 15 until April 20.

“Whether we have already been drawn or not does not change the chances of being drawn for phase 2”clarified on Franceinfo, Thursday February 23, Michaël Aloïsio, spokesperson for Paris 2024. The unlucky in the first act will have the same probability of being drawn. Spectators who have already composed a pack will be able to complete their program.

When will it take place?

The opening of the first slots for individual tickets will take place on May 11. The principle remains the same: the winners will be notified by e-mail and will have forty-eight hours to make their purchases. First comers will be first served.

At what price ?

New tickets for the sessions already offered during the first phase will be put back on sale and at the same price. To date, the Cojop does not yet claim to be able to communicate the prices of the 20% or so of events and/or finals which were not offered for sale during the first phase. Seats for all sports and tickets at 24 euros will be available again.

In July 2022, The echoes reported that attending the beach volleyball finals at the foot of the Eiffel Tower should, for example, cost between 95 and 390 euros; for the 100 meters final, the price of places would range between 120 and 950 euros.

How many tickets can we buy?

A maximum of thirty tickets can be purchased over the two phases. Thus, people who have already been drawn for the packs will be able to buy single tickets until this quota is reached. For example, someone who took six places in the first phase will be able to buy up to twenty-four in the second phase if they are drawn again – and if they can afford it. People who have not been drawn during the first phase or who have given up building a pack will be able to buy up to thirty places.

What if we’re still not drawn?

For those who have not been drawn during the first two phases, there will still be two possibilities. In October 2023, first, with the opening of the ticket office for the Paralympic Games (August 28-September 8, 2024), for which 3.4 million places will be put on sale and accessible without drawing lots.

For the Olympic Games, a final phase is planned for places not sold, but its date remains to be defined. This time, no draw. The organization has also provided for the establishment of an official resale system, without modification of the initial prices.

“Not everyone will be able to access the ticket office, we know that we will be disappointedrecognized Michaël Aloïsio. The Games at home are every hundred years. There are four billion people watching them on TV for only ten million tickets for the Olympic game. »